Volda Lawrence released on $100,000 bail, to report to CID again tomorrow

Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Volda Lawrence, who was earlier today arrested when she appeared at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning, has been released on $100,000 bail.

She is expected to return to the CID Headquarters at Eve Leary again tomorrow.

Her attorney, Nigel Hughes, had told reporters that Lawrence was arrested in relation to the activities at the Office the Returning Officer for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) where attempts where made declare a fraudulent results for that district.

Lawrence voluntarily appeared at the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary today for questioning.

She was supposed to report to the CID on Monday but requested to do so today instead.

Since last Saturday, Police had asked that she present herself with respect to the allegations against her but this did not materialise.

The Police Force is currently probing allegations of attempts to rig the March 2 elections after receiving formal reports back in August.