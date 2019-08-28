Venezuelan woman ordered to do community service for shoplifting

A Venezuelan woman was ordered to do community service after she was taken before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday for shoplifting.

Twenty-seven-year-old Oliamith Gonsalves appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly and admitted to the charge which stated that on August 24, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, she stole two deodorants, two razors, beef cuts, and chicken feet – totalling G$5490, from Bounty Supermarket.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh told the court that On August 24, Gonsalves went to the Bounty Supermarket and was observed by a security guard acting in a suspicious manner. The security guard then approached her and requested to carry out a search. During the search, items were found concealed on her person.

The police were summoned and the woman was arrested.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, sentenced Gonsalves to three weeks of community service. She will do her community service at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.