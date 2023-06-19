Venezuelan national killed by son

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of 47-year-old Eyone Hernandez which occurred last night at his Sophia, Greater Georgetown home.

Hernandez was a Venezuelan national who worked as a labourer.

The murder was allegedly committed by his 20-year-old son who suffers from a mental illness.

Police said at around 23:30h, the father and son had an argument over food when the young man armed himself with a knife and stabbed his father to the leg.

An alarm was raised by the victim’s wife causing the suspect to be detained with the knife in his possession while EMT from Alberttown Fire Service responded to the scene, and pronounced the victim dead.

One stab wound was observed to the back left thigh. No other wounds were observed on his body.

