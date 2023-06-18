Miss India Guyana wins Int’l title

Miss India Guyana, Aruna Sukhdeo was on Sunday crowned Miss India Worldwide during the grand coronation of the international pageant in Pune, India.

In addition, Miss Teen, Netu Lal was adjudged the first runners-up in her category while in the Mrs Category, Miss Guyana Reanna Arakhan placed in the top five.

The last queen to have won the international pageant was Alana Seebarrran back in 2012. Eleven years later, the stunning Guyanese beauty, Aruna Sukhdeo wowed the judges with her exceptional performance to win the coveted title.

Following the local leg of the pageant, three Guyanese beauties were coached by a team consisting of reigning Miss International Elegant Mothers, Alicia Bess. The local franchise holders are Hashim Ali and his wife, Melicia Ali.

--- ---