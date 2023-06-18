Dharamlall goes on admin leave to facilitate probe into sexual assault allegation

This was announced by Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud, who assured that the serious allegations made are being handled.

She noted, “The Child Care and Protection Agency is carrying out a full investigation. All support will be provided to the young lady. Our women and girls must be safe and no one is above the law.”

Also weighing in on the issue that has taken social media by storm, was Education Minister, Priya Manickchand who indicated that allegations of rape, sexual assault, and gender-based violence are usually made lightly and must always be taken seriously.

“I begin by believing complainants. Always. Every time. Because the statistics are clear. Despite the myths, victims of rape and sexual assault do not lie about their experiences any more than victims of any other crime. When the complainant is a child, the complaint must take on even more urgent dimensions. I have always treated complaints of rape and sex assault urgently. Even more so when a child is involved,” Manickchand disclosed.

According to the Minister, she was about to enter a CXC meeting on Thursday when a member of the media sent her screenshots of the statement which documented the alleged assault.

“That statement which I was only able at that time to quickly browse, contained disturbing allegations of rape, sexual assault, and abuse of power made by someone who said she was a school girl. No contact information was given to me so I did what we do whenever we receive similar information.”

Upon passing on the information to the Chief Education Officer, who has statutory responsibility for learners in the country, a request was made for the child to be found and that full support be offered to her.

The Ministry managed to locate the victim and full support was offered to her. She chose a date on which she would avail herself of the support that was and continues to be offered. That date has not yet arrived.

However, Manickchand has disclosed that the Ministry of Education will offer whatever support is needed or requested, and will act only in the best interest of this child and in accordance with her wishes as is mandated by law.

She added, “Social media has given everyone a voice. That has its own beauty and value in various struggles. But there are also inherent dangers. Identifying children should never be a resort regardless of how much more attractive our statements /position/advocacy will be. Denigrating designated bodies who are mandated (statutorily or otherwise) to help must never be easily done or the result could end up leaving the victim alone without that help.”

Meanwhile, President Ali had told the News Room on Friday that he will not tolerate such behaviour while adding that he has not received a formal or official complaint but noted that he saw the social media post.

However, the matter will be thoroughly investigated by the relevant authorities once it is reported.