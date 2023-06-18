ECD motorcyclist killed by drunken driver – Police

A motorcyclist was killed after he was struck by a drunken driver on the East Coast Demerara Public Road Saturday night.

Dead is 25-year-old Oliver Collins called “Blacka” of lot 70 Friendship, ECD.

The accident occurred sometime around 20:39h on Friendship Railway Embankment, ECD.

Police investigations so far revealed that motorcar, #PAE 137, was proceeding east on the northern driving lane while Collins was driving his motorcycle in the opposition direction.

It was reported that the motorcar drove into the path of the motorcycle, resulting in a collision. The motorcyclist fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries about his body.

He was picked up by the police in an unconscious state and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Collins’ body is presently at Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

Meanwhile, police say a breathalyzer test was conducted on the 22-year-old driver of the motorcar and his alcohol level was found to be 121% and 112%. He has been detained pending further investigations and charges.

--- ---