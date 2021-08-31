Venezuelan national arrested over illegal shotguns 

A 56-year-old Venezuelan national was on Monday afternoon arrested by local law enforcement officers after he was found to have in his possession two shotguns without the relevant documentations.

The arrest was made at around 13:30hrs at Black Banana Access Trail, North West District by ranks on a mobile patrol.

During the patrol, Elvis Bartolo Pacheco, a miner of Baramita, NWD and Venezuela, was stopped and searched by the cops who discovered a 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun without a serial number and a 16-gauge single-barrel shotgun without serial number.

The Venezuelan national was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. He was then escorted to Matthew’s Ridge Police Station where he was placed in custody.

The firearms were marked, sealed and lodged.