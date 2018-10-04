Vendor implicated in $1.4M gold heist remanded

A 31-year-old vendor was on Thursday hauled before the court to answer to a charge of robbery of more than $1M worth of gold jewelry.

Leonard Farley of Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) denied the charge when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The court heard that Farley on September 29, 2018 at Black and White Bridge Tucville, East La Penitence, while being armed with a knife, robbed Wayne Brakes of 12 gold chains and a gold band, a total value of approximately $1.4M.

Defence attorney for Farley, George Thomas informed the court that his client was nowhere in close proximity of the area when the incident occurred.

However, Principal Magistrate Latchman remanded him to prison until October 10, 2018.