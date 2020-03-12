US Senator Marco Rubio weighs in on Guyana’s elections

United States Senator Marco Rubio is the latest foreign leader to weigh in on Guyana’s current political climate in relation to the conduct of the March 02 General and Regional Elections.

See full statement below:

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) issued the following statement after irregularities in voting tabulations were revealed in Guyana’s March 2nd elections:

“The completion of a peaceful, free, and fair electoral process in Guyana is in the best interest of the country as well as of all the freedom-loving nations in our hemisphere. Following a marred vote tabulation on March 2nd, the presence of international electoral observers and representatives of all political parties must be guaranteed. At a time when Guyana’s democratic future is at stake, the U.S. must stand in support of the preservation of the rule of law and democratic transition of power as established by the nation’s constitution. It is critical that all actors call for maintaining social order and defend Guyana’s constitutional order.”

Rubio is the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women’s Issues.