US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Guyana next week

United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, is expected to visit Guyana next week – making it the highest-ranking US official to visit the country.

Pompeo is expected to arrive in Georgetown on September 17, 2020 for a two day visit. He will be departing on the following day, a correspondence – seen by this publication – between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Guyana Defence Force states.

It is expected that the US Secretary of State will sign a several agreements with President Irfaan Ali and engage with top Guyanese officials.

Secretary Pompeo was on the fore – over the five months that Guyana was embroiled in a political and electoral impasse – pushing for democracy to prevail.

In fact, he had announced visa sanctions in July against Guyanese officials, and their immediate family members, who sought to undermine Guyana’s democracy.

Following President Ali’s swearing-in, Pompeo spoke with him via telephone and “…congratulated President Ali on his electoral victory, which reflected a free, fair, credible, and transparent electoral process that respects the rule of law and the will of the Guyanese people.

“The Secretary added that the United States looks forward to working with Guyana to advance shared values, economic prosperity, and security in the region”.