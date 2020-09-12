GTT offering $2M reward for info on sabotaged cable in West Demerara

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is offering a $2 million reward to anyone who has information on a recent sabotage of its fiber-optic cable in West Demerara.

The suspected sabotage to the fiber-optic cable near Vriesland, West Bank Demerara (WBD) had impacted over 25,000 customers in the West Demerara region. However, within a 24-hour period, mobile and internet services were restored.

Parts of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are, however, still without landline services as a result of the unlawful act. Efforts are in full effort to fully restore this service.

“We have before us an unfortunate example of the impact of sabotage. A slash to a fibre-optic cable, has disrupted service provision to a number of communities and thousands of customers, including businesses and those at home, reliant on connectivity more than ever, at this time,” GTT CEO Justin Nedd said.

Nedd was particularly concerned about the impact to children and young adults who are dependent on telecommunications for online learning.

Unable to state exactly when full services would be restored, the CEO noted that GTT was “mobilising divers and shipping in specialized equipment to deal with the issue”.

To support the business community during this disruption, GTT has equipped key service providers with call forwarding capabilities to assist with the impact to their businesses since landlines are still down.

Nevertheless, persons with information about this act of sabotage are urged to call 0908 or email [email protected]

“A 2 million dollar reward is being offered,” the company said in a statement on Friday.