US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to visit Guyana

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago July 5, 2023.

Secretary Blinken will participate in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting and the 50th Anniversary of CARICOM celebration.

Building on Vice President Harris’ historic June 8 visit to The Bahamas, where she co-hosted the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting, Secretary Blinken will engage on pressing issues in the region with the represented heads of governments, including Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, and incoming CARICOM Chair and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

On July 6, Secretary Blinken will travel to Georgetown, Guyana to meet with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, and key members of the cabinet to discuss priority bilateral issues including food and energy security and decarbonization, climate resilience, regional migration, and building local capacity.

