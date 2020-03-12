US says de facto regimes do not receive same treatment as democratically elected governments

Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael G. Kozak in a Twitter post earlier today stated that in light of the present political situation in Guyana, de facto regimes do not receive the same treatment from the US as democratically elected governments.

Full statement:

We join the Guyanese people and the international community in calling for Guyanese election authorities to follow accepted procedures and allow international election observers to verify the results.

It is essential that the High Court-mandated elections tabulation in #Guyana be concluded in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

Under U.S. law and practice those who participate and benefit from electoral fraud, undermine democratic institutions and impede a peaceful transition of power can be subject to a variety of consequences.

De facto regimes do not receive the same treatment from us as democratically elected governments.