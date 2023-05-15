US fugitive arrested in Guyana

On Friday, May 12, 2023, Officers of the Guyana Police Force Criminal Investigations Department, in a joint effort with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and United States Diplomatic Security Service, arrested a federal fugitive who fled the United States to seek shelter from justice in Guyana.

The fugitive is Bobby Allen Stark.

The fugitive is wanted for criminal acts allegedly committed in the United States. Acting on information received, Guyana Police Force Officers, in collaboration with Diplomatic Security Service, located the fugitive. The fugitive was escorted back to the United States by federal agents to face charges.

“The United States Embassy thanks the Government of Guyana, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Guyana Police Force for their commitment and determination in maintaining the rule of law and ensuring foreign fugitives do not seek or find refuge in Guyana to avoid prosecution,” the US Embassy in Georgetown said in a statement.

