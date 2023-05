Police in Berbice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 60-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was on Sunday found in her home at Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne.

The woman has been identified as Cecillia Ramsook, also known as “Sisto”, who was unemployed.

Police said the woman was last seen alive at a wake at Mibicuri on Tuesday night.

Due to the state of decomposition, police were unable to detect any marks of violence.

Investigations are continuing.

