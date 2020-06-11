US Embassy issues “security alert” ahead of elections result declaration

The US Embassy in Guyana has issued a security alert ahead of the declaration of elections results in Guyana.

See full Security Alert below:

Location: Guyana

Event: Host country security and law enforcement will likely have an increased presence before and after the announcement of the elections results in the coming weeks. It is possible that large crowds could gather at government venues. U.S. government personnel have been advised to take precautions to prepare for any unexpected disruptions to their normal routine.

Actions to Take:

Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, as even peaceful demonstrations may quickly turn violent.

Monitor local radio or television reports for up to date information.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Assistance: