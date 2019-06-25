US-based Guyanese to face Court for firing shots with illegal gun

…claims gun was for his “protection” while in Guyana

An overseas-based Guyanese will soon be arraigned before a court of law for discharging a loaded firearm in the air on Sunday night, thereby scaring a number of residents at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Reports are that the man, who is on vacation from the United States, was spending time with relatives at Parika. This newspaper was told that the overseas-based Guyanese was caught driving a car and firing shots as he made his way through the streets of the village.

A Police source told this publication that the man admitted to owning the illegal firearm, which he claimed he had obtained to “ensure his safety” for the duration of his stay in Guyana.

Speaking with INews, Commander of “D” Division, Edmond Cooper, said the Police received reports from residents in Parika that shots were being fired, and upon a prompt response by the Police, the man was nabbed.

“We caught him with the illegal firearm in his possession. He was immediately arrested and placed in our custody. He will be placed before the court before this week is out,” Cooper confirmed.