Serial armed robber released on bail

Omalo Williams, the 27-year-old man from Leopold Street, Georgetown – who has been previously charged for armed robberies – was on Monday released on bail on more armed robbery charges.

Williams was granted bail in the sum of $600,000 for two recent armed robbery charges.

He made his first court appearance on these fresh charges on June 10, 2019 before Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus.

Williams was recently released from prison on May 24, 2019 – and then on May 25, 2019, he struck again, robbing Odwin Lowenfield and Latoya Lowenfield.

He was released from prison after spending some 11 months on remand for nine armed robberies.

Prosecutor Adduni Innis objected to bail being granted since it was while the defendant was out on bail that he committed the new offences.

But after listening to the arguments presented, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the defendant bail and his next court appearance is slated for July 8.