US Ambassador meets First Lady to discuss a vision for Guyana’s future

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch recently met with Guyana’s First Lady Arya Ali.

According to brief statement from the US Embassy, the two discussed “a vision for Guyana’s future and the common areas of interest between the United States and Guyana”.

Meanwhile, in a statement from the Office of the First Lady, it was explained that during the meeting, Mrs Ali outlined the tenets of her ‘One Guyana’ platform which moves beyond social and cultural inclusion, to examine biological and environmental factors which cause individuals to be excluded from various aspects of society.

Mrs particularly Ali identified differently-abled persons and children to be among the most vulnerable, due to their inability to navigate structural barriers.

She explained that differently-abled persons must be empowered through collective recognition and integration into society. As such, she provided a list of a few hundred differently-abled persons who are currently seeking employment, and lobbied the private sector to provide employment opportunities for those persons.

The list will also be provided to the Ministry of Labour for additional support in providing employment opportunities.

To support children, the First Lady is embarking on a pilot project to have businesses adopt an orphanage for a minimum of six months, in an effort to improve the state of those agencies and the lives of the children.

Mrs Ali also committed her support to working with both the U.S Embassy in Georgetown and the PSC on their initiatives which seek to improve the lives of the Guyanese people.