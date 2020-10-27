CDC volunteers boost national Covid-19 response

Participants of the Civil Defence Commission’s Volunteer Emergency Response Team (CDC VERT) have been integral in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic here in Guyana.

CDC Mitigation and Recovery Manager, Ms. Allana Walters said the Commission relied on the support from the specially trained VERT members, especially in the initial stages of the relief effort when its own capabilities were strained.

“We have volunteers who were trained in certain skills such as mapping and those volunteers were able to support the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and Health Emergency Operations Centre in developing maps that were used to track where the hotspots are for COVID-19 cases,” she explained.

According to the CDC, the volunteers were able to support a variety of activities including assembly of units for isolation of COVID-19 positive persons. “Volunteers have worked at the highest level of the COVID 19 response – at the National COVID-19 Task Force in developing policies. They also helped with smaller but not insignificant tasks such as putting hampers together,” said Community Based Disaster Risk Management Officer, Ms. Mariea Harrinaraine. She called the volunteers some of the CDC’s “greatest assets.”

Volunteer, Ms. Onicka Jones, a communication professional, said the training and experience gained through VERT have readied her to effectively respond to differing circumstances.

“We were in the jungle training, learning how to build resilience and dealing with certain challenges. My most recent experience when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 was the building of tents. I left my house at 10 that night and never returned until 10 the next morning. So you need a certain mindset to react and respond to such situations because you never know when the emergency will end; for how long it will last,” she shared.

Fellow volunteer, Ms. Shameeza David also spoke of the profound nature of volunteerism. Ms. David volunteered to assemble housing units, even before being trained to do so. “It’s actually so cool to see the units come together and to see that you’re involved in something so tangible for a good purpose. It is a skill that can always be taken forward,” she said.

These volunteers and co-ordinators have called on more citizens to come forward and greater corporate support to strengthen the work of VERT.

The Voluntary Emergency Response Team Programme began in 2018 with support from ExxonMobil Guyana, the University of Guyana, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and the Guyana Defence Force. To date, ExxonMobil has contributed some GY$11 M and has provided additional training in Incident Command System and oil spill response.

ExxonMobil Guyana said providing support to the CDC’s VERT programme was an important part of its overall goal to help Guyana mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“At such a challenging time, it is heartening to see how the CDC and volunteers like those in the VERT programme come together to help others,” said Ms. Deedra Moe, Senior Director of Public and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Guyana.

“We are proud to support this tremendous effort,” she added.