Upgrades to EBD Public Road to start next year

Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Work, has reassured residents along the East Bank corridor that the Government of Guyana will ensure the successful completion of the planned Road Development Project starting at Diamond/Grove.

On Thursday, residents, along with representatives from the Diamond/Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), met with Minister Edghill and a technical team from the Ministry of Public Works for a consultation on the project. During this time, a PowerPoint presentation detailing the upcoming works, changes, and improvements along the route was shared.

“This entire section from Diamond will be upgraded: but from Diamond to Good Success will be done by the Ministry’s Special Projects Unit…The rest of the road from Good Success to Timehri will be done by a contractor who won the bid,” Minister Edghill announced.

He said both the government and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will be funding the road upgrade.

“With financing from the IDB, we have approval for the upgrade from Good Success to Timehri, but with additional funds from the Government of Guyana, we are anticipating to make from the Soesdyke Junction to the Timehri a four-lane road.”

Work on the East Bank Public Road is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill has reminded residents that development comes with some level of inconvenience and urged their support in this regard.

He said with proper coordination between the Special Projects Unit (SPU) team and the contractor, the road works from the Diamond area to Timehri should go off smoothly without hindrance to the travelling public.

Additionally, the bypass road through Third Avenue, Diamond to Good Success, then to Busby Dam, Craig, will also facilitate lighter motor vehicles.

The team has also introduced a feedback mechanism process for persons with questions, concerns, or comments about the project.

An email will soon be published in this regard, however, in the meantime, persons can call either of the following numbers 227-0799 or 225-4742.

--- ---