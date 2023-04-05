Update: Suspect had previously beaten & threatened to kill injured woman

By: Andrew Carmichael

The man responsible for assaulting his 34-year-old girlfriend had previously beaten her and even recently threatened to end her life.

Sandy Persaud of Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was during the wee hours of today attacked by her the man whilst she was staying at her mother’s house at Number 55 Village.

The woman is currently hospitalised and is said to be in a critical condition.

Family members have shared with this publication several voice recordings that were sent to the victim’s phone from the suspect, who had threatened to kill her.

“You see how people ah kill dem wife? If you want murderation, stay way you deh and if you don’t want murderation, come to the house,” the suspect told the victim in one of the voice notes he sent to her phone.

In another message, he accused the woman of infidelity. He even made threats to release to social media, private and personal pictures of the woman.

“You coming back babes, let me come and collect you? Me ah beg you again – this is the last time babes. Me serious. Please come to the house babes… One more chance; last chance babes,” another one of the voice notes said.

In yet another voice note, the suspect said, “Me done tell you what me gone do, me ah go and sign one bond at the station or the court. Me tell you that me want you. Me want you to make a life with. Please, you want me, yes or no? Decide your mind and tell me what you want to do. Whatever happen done happen.”

Family members say the woman, who was with the suspect for some four years, recently left to stay with her mother after the man had physically assaulted her.

At around 05:00hrs today, the woman’s aunt, Parbatie Dyal, said she heard screams coming from her sister’s house and when she rushed over, saw that her niece was injured.

The woman received chops to her shoulders, forearm, back, head and feet. According to her aunt, she was also stabbed to the abdomen.

The suspect is said to be a barber of Number 69 Village and goes by the name ‘Wire Barber’. He is yet to be apprehended.

