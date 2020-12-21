Update: “Life more important” – father of 2 says as he rushes from burning home

A fire suspected to be electrical in nature gutted a two-storey home located at Lot 94-CC Eccles, East Bank Demerara, on Sunday morning.

Displaced are 31-year-old Samuel Ward, his wife, Easter Joseph, and their two children, including an eight-month-old baby.

When this publication visited the scene, Ward expressed that he was still trying to come to grips with the tragedy since Christmas is right around the corner. He recalled that around 08:30h on Sunday, he and his wife were in the lower flat of the building when they heard their baby crying.

According to him, his wife left to tend to the young child, and on arriving in the front bedroom, she saw what he called the “breaker box” on fire. He said that the woman quickly alerted him. Ward noted that by the time he rushed upstairs, his wife was already making her way down with their children.

“When I go upstairs, she was already coming down with the two children. When I go up, the smoke was too thick in the bedroom. So, I said boy life more important,” the father of two related.

The man lamented that the fire service took approximately 30 minutes to arrive at the scene.

By then, the fire had already spread and engulfed the entire building. Nearby houses were not affected by the blaze. No one was injured from the blaze. In the meantime, the man’s wife and their two children are staying at a relative’s home, as he contemplates their next move.