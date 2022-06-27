Update: 3-Y-O was crossing the road alone – Police

The three-year-old boy who died in an accident on Sunday evening was crossing the road alone, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a statement.

Dead is Daniel Major of Islington, Greater New Amsterdam. He was the second youngest of six children, mothered by Esther Safford.

The accident occurred at around 19:45h along the Canefield Public Road, East Canje, Berbice and the child was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries today.

The child’s mother told this publication that based on her knowledge, her son was in the presence of his stepfather. She said they had gone to a supermarket to buy a candle to celebrate her youngest child’s 1st birthday.

But according to the statement released by the police, the child was alone at the time of the accident. Police said he attempted to cross the road from west to east, and ended up in the path of motorcar HA 9700.

The 21-year-old driver, in an attempt to avoid hitting the child, reportedly applied brakes and swerved left. Despite the driver’s effort, the right-side front of the car collided with the child.

The three-year-old was picked up by the driver in an unconscious condition and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted a patient suffering from a fractured rib.

The child died at around 10:45h today. A breathalyser test conducted on the driver of the motorcar showed a reading of .00% microgram.

The child’s mother, who works as a security officer, said she is not sure exactly what transpired since the stepfather remains at the police station and has not been able to communicate to the family.