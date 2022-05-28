Unvaccinated Region 4 woman is latest COVID fatality

A 66-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica) is the latest COVID-19 fatality in Guyana.

The woman, who was unvaccinated, died on Friday, May 27.

According to the Health Ministry today, the COVID-19 death toll has now gone up to 1233.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported today that another 44 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in the country is now at 599 including two patients in the COVID ICU and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, 21 in institutional isolation and the other 576 in home isolation.

There are another two persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, some 62,733 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.