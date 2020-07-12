UN Resident Rep in Guyana concern over protracted electoral process

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka, has expressed concerns over the fact that Guyana is still yet to figure out an end to its elections held more than four months at a time when the region is facing its worst recession in the last 10 years.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Tanak said “As Latin American and the Caribbean face the worst recession in a century, #Guyana is still figuring out how to conclude the 2 March elections. @UNGuyana”.

Her statement came on the heels of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, saying that the Coronavirus pandemic will trigger the worst recession in a century in Latin America & the Caribbean, and push the number of people living in poverty up by 45 million.

Only last month, the UN Resident Coordinator bemoaned the fact that essential service providers are under more pressure as COVID-19 cases in the country continues to surge.

She tweeted on June 23, “A credible end to the elections is urgent for the elected government and parliament to fully attend to their well being and resource needs to serve the people.”