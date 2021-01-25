UG medical student drowns at St. Ignatius Creek

Kimberlee Yow, a 24-year-old medical student at the University of Guyana, drowned on Sunday during an outing with friends.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 18:00hrs at a creek in St. Ignatius, central Rupununi, Region nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Yow, of St. Ignatius Village, was a third-year medical student of the University of Guyana.

Though she previously resided in Georgetown where she attended the Turkeyen campus, she returned to St. Ignatius during the COVID-19 pandemic and was been completing her studies online.

It was reported that at around 15:00hrs on Sunday, Kimberlee was picked up by a group of friends to go swimming.

However, shortly after 18:00hrs, the young girl’s sister received a call indicating that Yow had drowned.

The details relating to the drowning are still not clear.

Yow’s body is currently at the Lethem Public Hospital mortuary. Police investigations are ongoing.