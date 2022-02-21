UG delivers 13 new dental surgeons for Guyana

Guyana’s healthcare system has been boosted with the addition of thirteen dental surgeons who recently graduated from the University of Guyana’s School of Medical Sciences with their Bachelor’s in Dental Surgery.

On February 6, 2022, the School of Medicine, Dentistry Department hosted a White Coat and Awards Ceremony at the Regency Suites Banquet Hall where the newly-minted Dental Surgeons were officially presented with their ceremonial White Coats.

The Annual White Coat and Awards Ceremony signifies a transition from the preclinical year to the clinical years of a dental surgeon.

University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, XI, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin congratulated the graduates, their lecturers, family, and support network acknowledging that they were the best of the best, a small percentage chosen from a large pool 0f eligible applicants.

She indicated that this always worried her and that the University’s PACE Unit through support from the partnership between ExxonMobil, Hess, CNOOC, and Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) was able to secure funding for 10 dental chairs which will soon be commissioned.

This will critically change the programme in several ways. (1) It will allow the dental programme to triple its current small intake thereby increasing the number of dental surgeons in the country. (2) It will ensure broader regional impact of the programme through community-based internships in especially hard to reach areas.

She noted that the programme established 15 years ago by Prof. Cummings, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, and Dr. Ali, had already given the country close to 100 dental surgeons. This year’s graduating class is the largest in its history since the University has been expanding the numbers within the context of its capacity over the last few years. She lauded the students who received awards accomplishments and the Faculty now headed by Dr. Cecil Boston and Dr. Carlos Varona for the advancement and enhancement of the Dentistry Department at UG.

Vice-Chancellor Mohamed further encouraged the graduates to aspire to be the best at what they do as opportunities and blessings follow diligent and excellent work.

University of Guyana’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Engagement), Prof. Emanuel Cummings who delivered the keynote address on behalf of Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, highlighted six (6) key characteristics the Dental Surgeons must have in order to be excellent health care professional.

According to Prof. Cummings, it is expected that health care workers should practice, effective communication skills, have emotional stability, empathy, attention to detail, problem-solving skills, and respect for every human being.

Prof. Cummings said: “It is important to communicate well with your patients, supervisors and colleagues; and adding to that, as a doctor, you need to put yourself in the position of your patient and treat each patient in like manner as if he or she were a family or friend.”

The DVC, who was the founding Dean of the Dental school, added: “As doctors, you need to ensure that you read and gain additional knowledge as there is much to learn since science is continuously evolving. More so, you need to be innovative and think outside the box but within the regulations of dentistry.”

Prof. Cummings further encouraged the graduates to be an instrument of change. “Respect every human being in your environment, your peers, the security guards, the cleaners, and everyone because everyone has a role to play,” the DVC urged.

Director of the School of Dentistry, Dr. Carlos Varona congratulated the graduates and extended best wishes to them as they embark on their careers. “Now is the time to put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired during the past four years so that you can become honourable professionals to gain the trust of each of your patients and colleagues and to give the best to our society.”

Principal Dental Surgeon Dr. Kester Sullivan noted: “Having achieved success at this level is only the beginning because as you begin to work you will have to exhibit, patience, tolerance, and most of all a lot of compassion.”

Further Dr. Sullivan added: “In the health care system we try to avoid all kinds of mistakes. Mistakes are not really allowed; you can have challenges; you have to put your best effort in whatever you do to make your profession successful.”

Dean of the College of Medical Sciences Dr. Cecil Boston encouraged the dental surgeons to use compassion as this is the cornerstone of their profession.

President of the University of Guyana Dental School Association, Ms. Petra Langevine also echoed similar sentiments, “I urge you to live your best life as graduation is not the end but only the beginning.”

The valedictorian of the dentistry class of 2021, Dr. Tressyia Ketwaroo thanked her peers, lecturers, and friends for making her journey one that was filled with lots of successes and laughter. “To the class of 2021, we are triumphant today, we worked hard and smart and today is only possible because we worked as a team,” Dr. Ketwaroo told her fellow graduates.

The graduating class comprises of the following persons: Dr. David Adams, Dr. Chiquita Forrester, Dr. Christine King Smith, Dr. Ackeem Marques, Dr. Oral Mc Allister, Dr. Danesh Persaud, Dr. Keisha Brazh, Dr. Tressyia Ketwaroo, Dr. Jewel La Fleur, Dr. Neranjan Manoo, Dr. Ghansham Samaroo, Dr. Sadeke Sandy, and Dr. Daryl Watson.

The Dr. Cheddi Jagan Award for the Best Graduating Student was presented to Dr. Tressyia Ketwaroo.

The Dr. Giri Award for the second best Graduating Student was awarded to Dr. Ghansham Samaroo.

Dr. Keisha Brazh, Dr. Tressyia Ketwaroo, Dr. Ghansham Samaroo, and Dr. Sadeke Sandy were presented with an award for the Best Research Project.

Dr. Christine King Smith was named the Best Overall Clinical Student while

Dr. Ghansham Samaroo was named the Second Best Overall Clinical Student. Outstanding performance in the rotation of adults, prosthodontics and pediatrics were awarded to Dr. Tressyia Ketwaroo, Dr. Christine King Smith, and Dr. Ghansham Samaroo respectively.

The University of Guyana Dental Students Association Medal of Service was awarded to Dr. David Adams, Dr. Ackeem Marques, Dr. Ghansham Samaroo, Dr. Chiquita Forrester, Dr. Tressyia Ketwaroo, Dr. Sadeke Sandy, and Dr. Daryl Watson.