Tuschen man killed after alleged speeding car turns turtle

A 25-year-old man is now dead after the vehicle in which he was travelling turned turtle and slammed into a fence in the wee hours of this morning at De Kendren, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The deceased has been identified as Leroy Cummings of Tuschen Village, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Based on reports received, the now dead man, along with his brother and another male were in a car driven by a 23-year-old man also of Tuschen Village, E.B.E, when the accident took place. Inews understand that the men had been consuming alcohol at a popular drinking spot along with other friends.

However, as they were heading home, the driver of the car was reportedly racing with a friend. As Munishwar overtook the other car at a turn, he was blinded from the bright coloured lights of another vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result, Munishwar swerved from hitting the car but instead, he lost control of the vehicle causing it to topple several times before crashing into a fence.

The occupants were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where Cummings was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation has been launched into the fatal accident.