Gov’t to host CPL finals watch-party at Stabroek Square on Saturday

The Government of Guyana, via the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport will be hosting a watch party for all Guyanese who wish to come together and continue the comradery that dominated the Guyana National Stadium during the home games of the HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019.

Come Saturday, October 12 at 17:00h Guyanese from all walks of life, all shades of complexion and all political persuasions will unite in support of the unbeaten Guyana Amazon Warriors.

“The Government has always been assiduous in pushing its Social Cohesion agenda. Sports, particularly cricket usually fuels an environment of unity and pride. We want to capitalize on this CPL season and give our people a safe space to come together and support our Warriors,” Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton noted.

The Minister who also holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport has assured that all measures, including that of security, will be put in place to ensure that the game is enjoyed with optimum pomp and the usual exhilaration displayed by Guyanese.

“Hopefully in the near future, Guyana will be able to host the CPL finals, but for now, we still want to create an environment where our people can physically come together with their fellow Guyanese who will be just as ecstatic and fervent about every wicket and every boundary the Warriors make this Saturday,” Dr. Norton posited.

Make sure to walk with your patriotism and the enthusiasm of a true Guyana Amazon Warrior!