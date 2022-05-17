Trio injured during brawl over parking

Three persons are now injured following a brawl at D’Andrade Street, Kitty, Georgetown in relation to parking.

Injured are 36-year-old Rural Constable Kinray Joseph, 34-year-old taxi driver Kennedy Barky, and 51-year-old taxi driver Gordon Branch.

Reports are that Joseph lives with his mother at D’Andrade Street while Barky and his family reside in the same yard in a rented apartment.

At around 08:15h on Monday, Branch visited Joseph’s mother and in so doing, he parked his car in a manner which blocked the entrance to the yard.

It is alleged that Barky started an argument with Branch about the manner in which he parked his car.

Joseph, who was in his house, heard the argument and came out to make peace. However, Barky allegedly pulled a knife from his pants pocket and dealt Joseph several stabs about his body, including his neck.

Branch then tried to separate them, during which, he was stabbed to his right hand. Branch then went to his car and took out a cutlass, which he used to chop Barky’s left hand.

The matter was reported to Kitty Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.