Trini family selling house to raise ransom money for fisherman kidnapped in Venezuela

One of the family of the six fishermen who have all been kidnapped and are being held hostage in Venezuela is now selling their home to raise the US$200,000 ransom being demanded.

According to a Trinidad Express report, the family is attempting to sell the partially completed home before Friday which is the deadline given by the Venezuelan kidnappers.

Those kidnapped have been identified as Ricky Rambharose, of Fyzabad, Jason O’Brian, 38, Jude Jaikaran, 16, Jerry O’Brian, 36, Brandon Arjoon, 28, Linton Manohar.

Reports are that the men were kidnapped while fishing in waters off the south coast near the fishing village of Morne Diablo.

Family members were alerted when one of those kidnapped, Manohar contacted his brother on Sunday night and revealed that they had been taken by Spanish speaking men.

He further instructed his brother via a voice note later the said night to raise some US $200,000 being demanded by the men.

Manohar added that the perpetrators are threatening to dismember them if they don’t get what they want.

He said, “Organise and see if you all could make up the money by tomorrow. Tell Jude mother and Brandon mother and organise US$200,000 by Friday. Sell all the vehicles and sell the house. The man and them serious. If they don’t hear from you all by tomorrow, they cutting off one of my hand and one of Jerry hand.”

Trinidad’s Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith is however assuring that everything is being done to get the fishermen back home to their families.

Venezuela is currently suffering from an economic meltdown marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities that has left millions in poverty, while 2.3 million more have fled the country.

The disability in that country has lead to heightened security concerns in the region with migrants as well as criminal gangs seeking to profiteer from the ensuing chaos.