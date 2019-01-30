Incarcerated man died from blunt trauma about the body- autopsy

The autopsy conducted on 39-year-old, Kallicharan Sawack of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who died after being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital from the Sparendaam Police Station lock-ups where he was being held gave his cause of death as multiple injuries due to blunt trauma about the body.

Sawack was reportedly taken into Police custody two Mondays ago when he was arrested for disorderly behaviour at his parents’ Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

However, reports are Sawack who was at the time intoxicated started to hurt himself by allegedly banging his head on the cell door and walls which prompted Officers to place him in a cell alone.

The man however continued his actions of hurting himself which resulted in him receiving serious injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted as a patient but died at around 19:45h on Monday.

However, according to the now dead man’s mother her daughter took food for him in the station on Sunday and she was not allowed to see him.

The mother said that her daughter was told to leave the food because it was too early and they would give him the food, however on Monday when he was expected to turn up for Court, they learnt that he was hospitalized.

She said she was told he was critical and immediately rushed to the hospital where she saw her son bleeding from his eyes, among other places.

While still in shock the woman said she learnt that her son was hitting his head while in the lockups.

She explained that the man was placed in a separate cell after he and other inmates got into an argument.

She is however contending that her son is not mad and would never have done such a thing.