Trevor Benn gets $100k bail on another misconduct charge

Former Head of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) Trevor Benn was today slapped with another misconduct in public office charge when he made his third court appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was not required to plead and was released on $100,000 bail.

It is alleged that between October 1, 2018, and August 31, 2020, Benn willfully misconducted himself by executing the sale of a parcel of land at Plantation Le Repentir and causing Cevons Waste Management Inc. to pay the sum of GYD$80 million to the GL&SC for the said lands, knowing at the time he did not have the authority to sell the lands.

Benn is being represented by attorneys-at-law, Mark Waldron and Keoma Griffith. The matter is adjourned to June 18.

Benn was previously charged and released on bail in relation to the sale of two parcels of lands known as Plot A Mandela Avenue and Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt.

According to reports, the parcels of land comprising 0.710 and 0.887 acres respectively were sold to businessman Wilfred Brandford for a total sum of $13.5 million.

However, a review of the transaction and similar transactions revealed that similar-sized parcels of land in the same vicinity were sold by the Government of Guyana for as much as $150 million.

Moreover, Brandford was a member of the GL&SC Board under the A Partnership for Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) administration.

Benn was previously released on $200,000 bail on misconduct in public office charges in relation to the leasing of some six acres of unmarked lands at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), for which some $27 million was paid.

In an interview following his initial arraignment, Benn maintained his innocence, calling the charge against him nonsensical.