Max Hanoman Medical Center Laboratory attains GNBS certification

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified the Max Hanoman Medical Centre Laboratory under its Laboratory Certification Programme, after it has successfully demonstrated conformance to the requirements of the Guyana Standard (GYS 170:2009) – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.

The coveted certificate, which is valid for two years, was formally handed over to the on Thursday.

During the ceremony, Ms. Andrea Mendonca, Head of Certification at the GNBS presented the certificate to Dr. Carlin Alexie Hanoman, the Laboratory Director.

In addressing those at the event, Ms. Mendonca extended congratulations to the management and staff of the laboratory for achieving certification to the National Laboratory Standard. She added that “attaining certification is a testimony of being a ‘yardstick of quality’ and striving for quality should become a way of life.”

In response, Dr. Hanoman expressed gratitude to the GNBS and the laboratory team for making the certification possible, even as she admitted that certification of the Laboratory was one of her personal goals. The Laboratory Director further stated that “quality and efficient healthcare is necessary” and she hopes that one day the laboratory can become ISO Accredited.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS monitors the operations of laboratories involved in testing, measurement and/ or calibration activities to ensure that they are satisfying the criteria for certification and the requirements outlined in the National Standard.

Laboratories, which conform to the requirements of this standard, are provided with formal recognition to attest that they have implemented an effective laboratory management system, which aids their provision of accurate and reliable results to customers. GNBS also carries out surveillance checks during the certification period to ensure that the laboratory management system is maintained.

The Max Hanoman Medical Center Laboratory of Lot 7 Brickdam, Stabroek applied to the GNBS for certification in mid-February of this year, and after a successful assessment audit of its management system by the GNBS in April, certification was granted.

The scope for certification covers Haematology, Biochemistry, Urology, Serology, Microbiology and Immunology.

Currently, there are twenty clinical and testing laboratories certified by the GNBS. The Bureau encourages more uncertified laboratories to become certified under its Laboratory Certification Programme.