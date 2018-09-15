TOTALTEC aiming to equip Guyanese for the oil, gas industry

With first oil expected in two years, TOTALTEC Academy says it is aiming to equip one hundred 100 Guyanese by the end of 2018 with skills for the oil and gas industry

According to a DPI release, Chief Executive Officer of TOTALTEC, Lars Mangal described safety as one of the core components of training.

During a recent familiarisation tour of the facilities in Houston on the East Bank of Demerara, Mangal told Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo that recruits are trained practically. He said at TOTALTEC, “proactive reporting” is examined.

Mangal explained that they “encourage people to report things to identify risks and hazards” so incidents can be prevented. He noted that the “first barrier to safety is to have a well-informed recruit/graduate working for you so they can anticipate and spot hazards and risks before they become issues.”

The CEO emphasised once trainees have graduated, they will be employed within the oil and gas sector. He disclosed that recruits are hired and undergo on the job-training after which they are then deployed and given “a career orientation to the industry.”

“We align them with companies that are recruiting, we align them with career and interviewing skills so they can perform and find employment through our efforts and in some cases under contracts with us to the various companies,” he further added.

Mangal stated that continued developments are being made at the facilities. This is as TOTALTEC partners with companies with an interest in the petroleum sector to establish the fully functional state of the art shore-based facility, Guyana Shore Base Incorporated.

According to CEO, the facility supports “the operation of loading vessels,” explaining that cargo will be unloaded from larger vessels and loaded onto smaller ones which “take the equipment and product offshore.”