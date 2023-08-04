Tint, speeding lead traffic cases along ECD Public Road

Traffic ranks along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) on Wednesday collaborated with members of the Road Safety Council in Regional Police Division 4C on a traffic exercise that resulted in 104 cases being made out against errant drivers.
These include:
Fail to wear a seat belt – 7
Tint – 30
Breach of prescribed fitness – 10
Fail to carry conductor – 3
Failed to confirm to sign – 2
Fail to comply with police direction – 1
Double lines – 7
Dangerous Driving – 2
Careless Driving – 4
Faulty packing – 3
Speeding – 19
Fail to comply with police direction-1
Untidy driver – 1
Fail to obtain a road service licence – 1
Obscured ID Mark – 7
Breach of condition of Road Service license – 5
Amendment of entries – 1
