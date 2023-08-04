Teacher sentenced to 8 weeks for assaulting cop

Twenty-nine-year-old Shameer Basika, a teacher of Cummings Lodge, Georgetown was on Wednesday sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment for assaulting a peace officer.

The teacher was reportedly arrested on August 1 for the offense and appeared before Magistrate R. Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him to which he pleaded guilty.

He was accused of assaulting a Peace Officer, contrary to Section 28 (b) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offence Act, Chapter 8:02.

