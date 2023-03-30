Threats against “US interests” getting “required seriousness” from Guyana Govt – VP

In light of the United States Embassy in Georgetown heightening its security after receiving threats against its interests, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has affirmed that the matter is being treated seriously at the national level.

“It is a serious matter…We’re giving it all of our attention,” Jagdeo told a press conference today.

“It’s getting the required seriousness in response from the State apparatus as well as the US government.”

The US Embassy in Georgetown yesterday said it increased security at its Kingston headquarters after receiving threats against “US interests” and is working with local authorities to monitor the situation.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to inform U.S. citizens that the embassy has increased security protocols due to receiving threats against U.S. interests,” the embassy said on its website.

Additionally, the US is also urging its citizens in Guyana to “stay alert” and “exercise heightened caution.”

When contacted on Wednesday for more details on the matter, Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Kelly McCray, indicated that she cannot divulge any additional information regarding this issue.

However, she did relate that “We are working with local authorities to monitor the situation.”

