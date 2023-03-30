Couple homeless after fire razes Corentyne house

Two persons are now homeless after a mid-morning blaze completely destroyed their home at Liverpool, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a two-bedroom concrete house at on Thursday.

At the time, 39-year-old Norman Thom, a planter attached to Albion Estate who is also a contractor with the Region Six administration and runs a small poultry business; and his wife 26-year-old Denicea Solomon-Thom, a student at the New Amsterdam Nursing School, were not at home.

According to Thom he was on his way to work when he heard that his house was on fire.

“When I meet home, this is what I come and reach,” Thom said as he pointed to the gutted building.

“Everything bun down; the only thing they manage to save was the car,” he added.

Reports are that flames were first seen shortly after 8:30h in one of the bedrooms. Thom says he and his wife had secured the house before they left for work.

“The place where the fire start is only clothes alone inside the room. The fire start in the front room.”

“I just collect cheques from the region yesterday and everything burn. This is the clothes that I wore to go to work this morning and this is all I get now.”

The estate worker said he is currently unable to estimate his losses. But in addition to the fire, it appears that persons looted from his farm during the commotion.

“When I go at the back where the fowl farm, is I only see a couple layers and one fowl running in the garden out of about one hundred meat birds.”

According to Thom, he had an order for chicken and was expected to slaughter one hundred birds on Friday.

“I heard that people were running with bags [of poultry]. Now all I have is my shirt and pants.”

Meanwhile, persons who would like to offer assistance to the couple can contact them on telephone number 697-2324.

