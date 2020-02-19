“Think about your future” – Phillips tells Disciplined Services

Prime Ministerial Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips has delivered a message to the members of the Disciplined Services, who are expected to cast their ballots later this week.

According to Phillips, a former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), they must think carefully about their future.

“As the PPP/C Prime Ministerial Candidate for the upcoming General and Regional Elections, I urge you to think very carefully about the future of Guyana,” Phillips said in a prerecorded video which was released to the public.

“The blatant disregard for the rule of law by this unconscionable Government tore at the core of my professionalism as a retired public administrator. The violation of the Constitution of Guyana, which I had sworn to uphold during my military service, was the catalyst that caused me to forego my retirement and to return to serve the people of Guyana,” the former Army Chief explained.

He added: “Under the new PPP/C Administration, you, the men and women of the Disciplined Services, will have quality healthcare, educational opportunities, better pay to adequately provide for your families. You will own your own homes and you will retire with dignity.”

To achieve this goal, he pointed towards a carefully managed oil and gas sector, in which the resources will trickle down to benefit Guyanese. In this way, law enforcement officials can access better equipment, technological systems and training to advance their crime-fighting skills while lowering statistics.

He added that undoubtedly, the Disciplined Services have an important role to play in ensuring that this goal is achieved.

“Your conditions of service is paramount. We will provide more equipment, training and better facilities for law enforcement personnel, improved investigative and forensic capabilities; expand the use of modern technology and intelligence in the fight against crime including cybercrimes; expand the intelligence gathering and processing capability of law enforcement agencies and promote intelligence-led policing,” he stated.