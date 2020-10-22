Thief caught hiding in Bushy Park house

A thief’s luck ran out on Wednesday morning when he was caught red-handed in a house at Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

INews was informed that at about 08:30h, the suspect broke the door on the lower flat of a two-storey building and gained entry therein. At the time, the tenants in the upper flat of the building were at home.

According to reports, they heard strange sounds coming from the lower flat, and went down to investigate.

They told police that when they went into the lower flat, they noticed the lock on the door was broken, and an iron rod was in the vicinity.

They immediately alerted the neighbours, who surrounded the house as the thief locked himself in the building.

The police were called, and when they arrived, the man was found hiding in the lower flat of the building. He was immediately arrested and taken into custody, while investigations continue.