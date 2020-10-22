Bandits steal generator from ECD house

Police are on the hunt for two men who invaded the premises of an East Coast Demerara (ECD) family and escaped with their generator.

The incident, which occurred at around 03:00hrs on Wednesday, was captured on CCTV footage.

Reports are that the property owner and his family were asleep when two men arrived in a car at the Vryheid’s Lust home.

One of the perpetrators then scaled the fence while the other kept guard.

The bandit who scaled the fence then cut open the lock from the gate, and he and his accomplice made their escape with the generator.

The property owner told this publication that the generator is valued at $180,000.