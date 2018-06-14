Teen remanded on gun, ammo possession charges

A 17-year-old Charlestown resident was on Thursday arraigned with two gun related charges by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Colin Denny of Charles and Howes Street, Charlestown denied both of the charges after it was read to him.

The court heard that on June 13, 2018 while in the vicinity of Howes Street he had in his possession .32 pistol and one matching round without being the holder of a firearm licence.

He was charged separately for gun and the ammunition possession.

Denny’s defence lawyer Keshia Chase in her bail application told the court that on the day in question her client was in the company of six other males when police visited the area.

She noted that upon seeing the officers the other males scattered leaving Denny. Chase further told the court that the weapon was not found on her client’s person but rather on Howes Street.

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the weapon was concealed in Denny’s pants crotch.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to prison until July 4.