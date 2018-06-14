CARICOM mulls regional biodiversity strategy …as two-day regional workshop opens in Georgetown

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is seeking to implement a regional strategy that would address biodiversity across the region.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), thirty (30) delegates from Caribbean territories gathered earlier today (Thursday) for the opening of a two-day regional workshop for the development of the CARICOM Biodiversity Strategy at the CARICOM Secretariat.

The event will serve as the framework for support to CARICOM Member States, Cuba and the Dominican Republic to implement the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity Strategic Plan 2011-2020.

CARICOM’s Assistant Secretary-General, Human and Social Development, Dr. Douglas Slater said CARICOM members States are currently implementing national scale actions to achieve global biodiversity targets. Today, however, the global results are below target. According to Dr. Slater, Biodiversity is deeply connected to the Caribbean and its existence.

The workshop is funded in part by European Union. Charge′ d΄Affaires of EU in Guyana Layla El Khadraoui said Caribbean countries have been increasing its participation in efforts on climate change and mitigation. She said the workshop “would be helpful in formulating a regional strategy.”

“The Caribbean countries have many common features and they suffer similar problems. The Caribbean region is particularly sensitive to natural disasters like hurricanes as we have seen last year.”

She said various Caribbean countries also have mangroves and coral leaves that form an interrelated ecosystem. These are not only important to the economic and social well-being of the territories but are key elements to adapting to the increasing vulnerability to natural resources.

The CBS is an output under the Caribbean Hub sub-component of Phase II of the Programme for Capacity-Building related to Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries. The programme is supported by the European Union (EU) and UN Environment. The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) is facilitating the development of the CBS for the CARICOM Secretariat, DPI said.