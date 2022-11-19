Teen killed, driver critical after early-morning crash at Le Ressouvenir, ECD

One young man is now dead and another male in a critical condition following an early-morning accident on Le Ressouvenir Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 18-year-old Sudesh Mahadeo of Lot 20 Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara. The driver of the vehicle, whose name and address are so far unknown, is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC). Another 19-year-old male occupant was in the vehicle but appeared to escape unhurt.

Police say that about 01:15h this morning, the three young men were in motorcar #PKK 2362 was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of Le Ressouvenir Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In the process, the vehicle spun twice and collided with a concrete fence just off the road’s northern edge.

Due to this collision, Mahadeo, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was flung through the front windshield onto the road surface. He was lying motionless whilst the driver and other occupants were stuck in the vehicle.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene, where the doctor on duty pronounced Sudesh Mahadeo dead. The body was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver was admitted as a patient of the Georgetown Public Hospital in critical condition.

Investigations are in progress.