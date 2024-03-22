Teen fatally shot by security officer at work place

A handyman attached to the Shaf Auto Sales at Lusignan West, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Thursday shot and killed by a security officer at the said establishment.

The dead man was identified as 19-year-old Jared Jaganand of Mon Repos, ECD.

Police stated that the 20-year-old suspect is attached to the Cerberus Security Service, who was at the time armed with one 12-guage shotgun.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, the owner of the auto sale and his wife returned to the store after transacting business.

At the time they met the suspect on duty and the now-deceased teen seated in a chair, a short distance away from the Security Officer’s desk.

However, the couple proceeded to the office but a few minutes later they heard a loud explosion in the store.

As such, the businessman immediately exited his office and upon checking, he observed the teen lying motionless on the ground with blood about the lower section of his body.

The injured teen was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Woodlands Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor but later succumbed to his injuries.

The matter was reported and upon inspecting the teen’s body, a gunshot wound was seen on the upper left leg.

Several persons were questioned as well as CCTV footage were reviewed.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody. The shotgun was lodged along with 5 live cartridges and one spent shell.

Investigation continue.

