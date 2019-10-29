Teen charged for murder of soldier

The 17-year-old teen who allegedly murdered a serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), was today arraigned for the crime when he appeared before the children’s court at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The teen is accused of murdering Olijah Chesney on October 14, 2019 during the course of a robbery.

The teen, who resides in Tucville, Squatting Area, Georgetown made his first court appearance before Magistrate Dylon Bess and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that at Tucvillve, Squatting Area, Georgetown, while being in company with others, he murdered Chesney.

According to information the accused and deceased are known to each other. It is alleged that on the day in question, Chesney made arrangements with the teen to purchase a motorcycle for $100,000.

However, when the GDF rank arrived to conduct the transaction, he was relieved of the cash and shot.

The teen was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre and he is scheduled to make his next court appearance November 18.