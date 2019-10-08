Teen arraigned for murder of NDC Clerk  

Nineteen-year-old Rollan Abrams of Melanie, East Coast Demerara was on Tuesday arraigned for the murder of David Gentle whose body was found lying motionless in a pool of blood near his bicycle at Haslington, ECD.

Abrams was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared at the Cove and John’s Magistrate’s Court. The police stated that on September 2, 2019, Abrams murdered 58-year-old David Gentle.

He was remanded to prison by presiding magistrate, Fabayo Azore and will make his next court appearance on October 22, 2019.