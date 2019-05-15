Teen accused of snatching cellphone on $50,000 bail

A 19-year-old, who snatched a cellular phone, on Tuesday appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge of simple larceny.

Denzil Benjamin of Lot 84 D’Urban Street, Georgetown, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which stated that on May 6, 2019, at Robb and King Streets, Georgetown, he stole a Samsung Galaxy S7 from Savita Singh; property of Shavindra Ramraj, valued at $120,000.

The prosecution’s case stated that on May 6, Ramraj and his fiancée stopped at the location and exited their motorcar.
Singh, at the time, had the cell phone which belonged to Ramraj.

According to the prosecution’s case, Benjamin, who was standing at the corner of the streets, approached Singh and snatched the phone from her.

He made good his escape. However, four days later, Singh spotted Benjamin and pointed him out to Police.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the defendant has two similar charges before the court.

He was, nonetheless, released on $50,000 bail. The case will continue on May 20, 2019.

